2 arrested for looting govt bus driver, conductor

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men who attacked a government bus driver and a conductor and snatched his cash bag in Thiruporur on Tuesday. On Monday night, Maruntheri to Tambaram route bus driver Senthil Kumar and conductor Gopalakrishnan halted the town bus near the bus stop and took a nap inside the bus. At midnight three men who came on a bike and started attacking the duo and snatched the cash bag and two mobile phones from them. Later they filed a complaint at the Thiruporur police station and at the same time a lorry driver visited the police station and said trio snatched Rs 5000 and two mobile phones from him. The police on Tuesday surrounded the three but one escaped.