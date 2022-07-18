Man hacked to death in Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was hacked to death in Melmaruvathur following problems while supplying ganja on Sunday.

The deceased was Ayyanar of Melavallampet in Chengalpattu, a ganja peddler. Police said Ruthrakumar of Chengalpattu, a history-sheeter in the locality was also into ganja peddling. Recently clashes started between Ayyanar and Ruthrakumar in ganja peddling and often both the groups used to fight. On Sunday Ruthrakumar's group invited Ayyanar and his friend Veeramuthu for peace talks and asked them to come to Keelamur lake in Maduranthagam. There the gang allegedly surrounded both of them and attacked them with knives and sickles and Ayyanar died on the spot while Runthakumar escaped with severe injuries.

The Melmaruvathur police who visited the spot admitted Veeramuthu to the Chengalpattu GH and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and search is on to nab Ruthrakumar and his friends who are missing.