Chennai’s new magical spot with food and drinks

CHENNAI: An evening by the beach, with the gentle ocean breeze playing through the strands of your hair. If you get lucky, the moon might even come closer to say ‘hello’. But this is not it, along with a magical ambience, Csalt by Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa is offering a gastronomic experience of specially curated food and drinks by chef Ravi Kumar and mixologist Anil Joseph.

The restaurant that serves South Indian coastal cuisine exclusively has a variety of seafood dishes and mocktails and cocktails that complement these dishes. The restaurant is open from 6.30 pm to 12.00 am from Monday to Thursday and 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, 6.30 pm to 12.00 am fromFriday to Sunday.