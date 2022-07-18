After Erode girl, Chennai woman forced to sell Oocytes

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a couple from Tiruvottiyur for forcing a 22-year-old woman, estranged from her husband to donate her Oocytes. The state was recently rocked by a similar case, where a 16-year-old girl in Erode was forced to sell her Oocytes to private fertility centres by her mother.

The victim, Sruthi of Tsunami quarters in Ernavur was separated from her husband and had sought refuge with her friend, Aishwarya, who resides at Odaikuppam near Thiruvottiyur. Police said that Sruthi was married four years ago and had a two-year-old child. She got separated from her husband after he allegedly assaulted her after a quarrel, police said.