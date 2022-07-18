After Erode girl, Chennai woman forced to sell Oocytes

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a couple from Tiruvottiyur for forcing a 22-year-old woman, estranged from her husband to donate her Oocytes. The state was recently rocked by a similar case, where a 16-year-old girl in Erode was forced to sell her Oocytes to private fertility centres by her mother.
The victim, Sruthi of Tsunami quarters in Ernavur was separated from her husband and had sought refuge with her friend, Aishwarya, who resides at Odaikuppam near Thiruvottiyur. Police said that Sruthi was married four years ago and had a two-year-old child. She got separated from her husband after he allegedly assaulted her after a quarrel, police said.
Aishwarya had consoled Sruthi, accommodated in her house, and took good care of her. However, within a few days, she and her husband, Suraj alias Jenish Kanna, a local rowdy started harassing her and took her to a private hospital in Tambaram, through a broker and forced her to donate her Oocytes.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Suraj had also assaulted the woman, police sources said. Sruthi who refused to be part of their plan escaped from the house when they were away and informed her husband about the sequence of events, after which a police complaint was filed.
After investigations, police arrested the couple on Monday. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
