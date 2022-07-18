2 arrested for knife attack on cemetery worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Sunday arrested two persons for attacking an elderly man, cemetery worker in Kilpauk, with a knife after an argument.

On Saturday evening, A Natarajan (63) was working at the Cemetery on Kilpauk Garden road when the two men approached him.

One of them, K Satish Kumar (32) of Athipattu near Ambattur picked up an argument with the elderly man saying that his grandfather had worked in that cemetery and had died while in service and that he deserves to get that job.

He harassed Natarajan to share the phone number of the cemetery in-charge and when he refused, he slashed him with a knife he was carrying and fled the scene.

Natarajan alerted his co-workers and was moved to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

TP Chatram police registered a case and on Sunday arrested Satish Kumar and his accomplice, K Vinoth Kumar (24).

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.