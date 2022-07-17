Senior citizen held for cheating medical aspirant’s mother with seat

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested a 64-year-old woman who allegedly swindled Rs 28 lakh from another woman promising a medical seat in a city government college for the latter’s son. Police said that the victim, Misiriya (38) from Peravallur got acquainted with Sasikala, the accused from Valasaravakkam. Sasikala promised Misiriya a medical seat for her son in a government college for a price of Rs 28 lakh, claiming that she has ties with senior officials and ministers. After taking the money, when Misiriya questioned her about the medical seat, the latter had allegedly given her a fake admission certificate. When Misiriya found out that she was cheated, she filed a complaint at the Thiru Vi ka Nagar police station. After investigation, police arrested Sasikala, produced her before a magistrate and remanded her in judicial custody.