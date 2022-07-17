Man sues matrimony agency after failing to talk to potential bride

CHENNAI: A consumer court in Tamil Nadu has directed a city-based matrimonial agency to pay Rs 18,000 as compensation to a man for the mental agony caused to him, as the agency did not facilitate his talks with the potential bride as promised after receiving payment.

P Ravindran (36) of Sakkarapalayam in Karur district told DT Next that he called up Sri Shubamangalam matrimony after seeing a classified ad in a newspaper on May 9, 2018. After he showed interest in one of the brides, the agency sought his details and got back saying that the bride’s family too expressed interest.

When Ravindran expressed interest in talking to the girl and her family, the agency demanded Rs 3,000 from him to facilitate the same, according to his petition. He paid the amount on May 12, 2018.The agency then sent the phone number of the bride’s mother, but despite several attempts he could not reach the bride, according to his petition.

“Few days later, a representative from the agency called up and said that the bride’s family did not want to go ahead with the process as the horoscopes did not match,” Ravindran stated in his petition.

Aggrieved over the service deficiency by the matrimonial agency, he moved the Namakkal consumer disputes redressal commission for the mental agony caused to him.

Speaking to DT Next, Ravindran said that in the ad, it was specifically mentioned that there was no bar on caste, class or education, but the alliance did not go ahead because the horoscopes did not match! After perusing all the submissions, the commission held that there was indeed service deficiency on the part of the matrimonial agency and directed that they pay a compensation of Rs 18,000 to Ravindran for the mental agony caused to him and for the litigation expenses.