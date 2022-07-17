‘Hordes of cadre had descended on Dindigul, to bamboozle police’

By evening, I was informed that a train had been kept at my disposal. Pictures that I had seen in the war books that depicted the movement of soldiers during World Wars filled my mind. I went to the layby, took a train examiner, and examined the carriages, bulbs, fans, water, locks of doors etc. of the coaches allotted.

The carriages allotted were of World War vintage — wooden coaches meant for soldiers’ movement, with doors openable as in cars these days, wooden benches, which when lifted would show up rifle racks underneath. The engine to haul was a coalfired one with a long smoke-emitting chimney. The first class in which I had to travel had a cosy sofa and bed with a good shower and water closet. I was thrilled.

I instructed my men and officers to be in uniform in the allotted coaches and not to get down anywhere without permission of their sub-inspectors in charge. I also told them that they should be in uniform while getting down at Dindigul.

The train, we travelled in, gave way to all the routine trains and goods trains en route and reached Dindigul the next morning. I got down from the train and asked the senior inspector to report whether we had brought the strength intact. The inspector counted the men repeatedly and hesitatingly reported: “Two missing”. I was worried as well as annoyed; worried as I imagined they might have fallen asleep on the train, annoyed because they have defied my orders and thwarted my attempts to fashion a new mode of movement of men for bandobust and earn a good name.

As I was standing wringing my hands, ruminating about the fate of the missing, a constable stepped out of the ranks, saluted and informed me that he saw two getting out of the coach to drink water at Mayavaram. Another constable added that I need not worry as they definitely would join us as they had their sisters’ house in Mayavaram and they probably had broken their journey for that reason. I chided the in-charges for their slack control.

Leaving the men in ranks, I rang up the office of the Superintendent of Police, Dindigul to announce our arrival and ask for vehicles to move to our place of duty. The stock reply that I got for my repeated request was that vehicles would soon come, but the “soon“did not materialise at all. The experienced constables told me that it would not so easily come. Someone in the rank fell out, saluted me and said last time when they came for a bandobust of this kind, they stayed on the dilapidated premises opposite to the railway station and suggested that we might move there. The rank and file took the cue, broke discipline, crossed the railway tracks and moved to the premises. I was dismayed but what to do? I followed them. The vehicles did not come at all.

The camp we moved in was full of dirt, dust and cobwebs. But the policemen were resourceful. They procured broomsticks and water from nowhere, within a few minutes, cleaned the premises and made themselves and me comfortable. They spread themselves on the ground and procured for me two rope cots, one for my luggage and the other for my rest.

I was called for a meeting by the local Superintendent. In the meeting hall, I met a number of veterans on special duty. I had to deploy my men in 40 locations in Ambathurai police limits and maintain law and order and ensure a smooth election. That was the duty assigned.

I deployed my men and officers in different locations and moved around inspecting their comfort, discipline and performance, every day. As I was on such regular patrol one day, I heard over wireless that Inspector-General Arul was coming by road from Madurai to Dindigul to review bandobust. Those days there was only One Inspector-General and they were rarely seen by field officers. I thought I should make it known to him that I was managing law and order in Ambathurai and its surroundings.

So, I wore a well-pressed uniform and waited on the road to greet the Inspector General as he drove past my station. The impressive Impala he travelled in passed by as I tendered a crisp, sharp salute. The Inspector General noticed me, pulled his car to a screeching halt and got it reversed towards me. I felt that I had gained his attention. I ran to the station to alert the staff.

He came into the station and queried: “You are...?”

In my desire to impress, I rattled off: “I am ASP, Virudhachalam. I have brought two Inspectors, 40 sub-inspectors, 400 men, 40 muskets and 400 ball ammunition.”

The Inspector General queried: “Where are they billeted...?” I gave the details of disposition rapidly.

He did not stop but asked me further: “When did you visit them?”

I replied that I visited every morning and evening. He questioned: “How many are on the sick list?”

I replied: “None”. He said “good” and questioned further: “Is there sufficient water? Is there electricity on the camping premises?”