GCC plans to make Chennai roads safer

CHENNAI: Chennai roads to become more safer for the motorists as the Greater Chennai Corporation has improve road markings on the major roads.

A Chennai Corporation engineer said that the safety markings such as stop line, lane separations, zebra crossings and others to be newly marked on several roads. "On the roads that were newly laid have road markings but some roads laid two years ago do not have safety markings," the engineer said.

Roads such as Paper Mills Road, Tondiarpet High Road and others will be taken up for the project. Several roads in Kodambakkam and Teynampet zones will be improved. "Under the project, reflective lights will also be installed at the junctions. More than 100 roads will be taken up," he said.