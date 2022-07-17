Duo held for cheating youngsters promising jobs abroad

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police on Saturday arrested two persons who floated bogus job placement firms and cheated several hundred aspirants by promising them jobs in cargo ships and other jobs abroad.

City police acted based on a complaint by Vasanthan of Nagapattinam who stated that he had paid Rs.3.5 lakh to a firm, CMS centre for Marine studies, which promised training and job in the merchant navy. However, he neither received training nor the job and subsequently learnt that the people who floated the shipping jobs firm had shut it down and opened another firm, claiming to get jobs abroad.

After investigations, a special team of CCB arrested two persons, V Binukumar Nair (38) of Tirumullaivoyal and his associate K Govindaraj (28) of Pattabiram.

Police investigations revealed that the duo have cheated more than 100 aspirants promising them jobs in merchant ships since 2010. Further, they have also cheated gullible youngsters promising them jobs in foreign countries such as Singapore, USA among others and collected several lakhs from each of them.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that they have cheated public of more than Rs.2 crore. Police have seized hundreds of bio-data, education certificates, fake appointment orders from their hideout.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody