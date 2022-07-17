Drain work resumes in Pulianthope without draining sewage water

CHENNAI: Just a few days after DT Next published an article highlighting difficulties faced by the residents in Pulianthope Main Road due to incomplete storm water drain work, residents point out that the work has been resumed albeit without draining out stagnant sewage water.

A resident, who preferred to be anonymous, said that the Chennai Corporation workers are carrying out the construction of the drain without caring for the quality. "Without draining the sewage water, workers are installing steel rods. They work by standing in knee deep sewage, " the resident said.

He added that the quality of construction will be affected if the work is continued in the present status. “The civic body should pump out the water and resume the works,” he said.

It may be recalled that the residents lamented about the civic body’s callousness over the completion of the drain as the work commenced more than 6 months ago.

"As the work stopped several weeks ago, garbage and sewage filled the pits dug for the drain. Due to this, residents suffer from mosquito menace besides dangerous road conditions. We petitioned to Chennai Corporation including the Mayor, but in vain, " the resident said.

However, a Chennai Corporation official clarified the water will be pumped out before starting concrete portions.

Meanwhile, another resident pointed out that the more than 65 houses on the road do not receive drinking water supply due to the ongoing work. "When digging the drains, water pipes were damaged. This happened more than 6 months ago. The stagnant water in the drain seeped into the ground and contaminated ground water. While some houses that have bigger sumps manage by procuring tanker lorry water, residents with smaller sumps are most affected, " he said.

Water supply is yet to be given to the residents, despite repeated complaints to Metrowater through open house meetings. On the other hand, Metrowater officials cited the drain work and said that the supply will be given only after the completion of the work.