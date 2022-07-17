2 college students held in connection with group clash on GST Road

CHENNAI: Police arrested two college students in connection with the group clash on the GST Road on Saturday. On Wednesday, hundreds of students who belong to a private college in Kattankulathur were involved in a group clash on GST Road near Thailavaram and pelted stones at each other. The police, who rushed to the spot, controlled the students and started investigation. During investigation, they found that the clash was to find which group is more powerful in the college. On Saturday, the police arrested two final-year students – Somali and Ashik – and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. Police said search is on to nab 20 students who are missing.