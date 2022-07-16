'PS-1 poster against Chola history': Man sends notice to Mani Ratnam

"Ponniyin Selvan is about the history of Cholas. Actor Vikram is playing the role of Karikala Cholan and was seen with 'Naamam' - a Vaishnavite Thilak in the film poster. However, Cholas never used to have 'Naamam' and they used to have only 'Thiruneer Pattai' – a Saivite Thilak. Therefore, the film is altering the history of Cholas and the director should send his response in three days to clear this confusion, " he said.