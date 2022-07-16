City

'PS-1 poster against Chola history': Man sends notice to Mani Ratnam

According to the petitioner, Vikram was seen with Naamam, a Vaishnavite Thilak in the film poster
Actor Vikram in PS-1 poster (right) and Mani Ratnam
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based man named 'RTI' Selvam who claims to be an activist had served a legal notice to filmmaker Mani Ratnam saying that the director had included a scene against the Chola dynasty’s history in the poster of his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan-1.

"Ponniyin Selvan is about the history of Cholas. Actor Vikram is playing the role of Karikala Cholan and was seen with 'Naamam' - a Vaishnavite Thilak in the film poster. However, Cholas never used to have 'Naamam' and they used to have only 'Thiruneer Pattai' – a Saivite Thilak. Therefore, the film is altering the history of Cholas and the director should send his response in three days to clear this confusion, " he said.

