Live liver transplant on child performed at Egmore’s ICH

CHENNAI: The 20th annual conference of TN and Puducherry branch of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons – CHEPSCON 2022 is being hosted at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore. Theme of the 3-day conference is ‘Giving wings to Hope’.

The conference, held at the department of Paediatric Surgery, Maternity and Child Health Hospital at the ICH, brings together leading paediatric surgeons and postgraduate students to exchange experiences and learn from the results of clinical research.

Professor Mohammad Rela, liver transplant surgeon, Rela’s Institute, signed a MoU with ICH to perform paediatric liver transplants for children with liver failure.

A live donor liver transplant was performed on a young child in the presence of around 200 delegates.

The Health Minister Ma Subramanian congratulated the team of doctors at the hospital after watching the procedure.

Dr Rela will be leading the paediatric liver transplantation, paediatric portal hypertension treatment and paediatric shunt procedure. Health secretary Dr P Senthilkumar and Director of Institute of Child Health S Ezhilarasi were also present at the event.

Over 12,000 paediatric surgical procedures are conducted at the hospital every year.