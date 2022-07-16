City

Duo arrested for stealing bikes at RGGGH

Police traced the duo – R Sebastian, (40), of Ayapakkam, and K Lakshmanan, (48), of Athipattu with the help of the CCTV camera footage.
CHENNAI: Two robbers were arrested by police on Friday evening for stealing bikes parked at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Cops seized eight stolen bikes from them.

Police traced the duo – R Sebastian, (40), of Ayapakkam, and K Lakshmanan, (48), of Athipattu with the help of the CCTV camera footage. Inquiries revealed that Sebastian stole the vehicles and handed them over to his accomplice Lakshmanan, who sold them at a cheaper price.

They were remanded in judicial custody. RGGGH had also witnessed vehicle thefts in the past. Thousands of patients and attendors throng the hospital on a daily basis.

