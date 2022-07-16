Bid floated for elevated 4-lane corridor from Port to Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India has invited bids for building a new double tier elevated 4-lane corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal at a cost of Rs 3,935 crore, almost a decade after the work on the project came to a standstill.

The construction work on the 20.223 km project would be taken up under four packages with a target to complete the works in 30 months. The work, which began in 2010, was stopped in 2012 when the AIADMK government cited hindrance to the flow of water on Cooum. The project was revived a few years back for the exclusive usage of the Chennai Port.

After the opposition to dropping the entry and exit ramps for non-Port vehicles, NHAI came up with a new proposal for a double-tier elevated road with an upper tier exclusive for Port vehicles while the lower tier was allocated for local vehicles. The road would be a double-tier between Port and Koyambedu for the non-port vehicles with 7 entries and exits.

From Port to Maduravoyal, vehicles can enter through Sivananda Salai, West Cooum river road, Binny Road, College Road and exit at Anna Arch Road and Koyambedu. From Maduravoyal to Port, vehicles can enter at Koyambedu, Anna Arch Road and Spurtank Road and exit at Spurtank Road, South Cooum Road, Gandhi Irwin Salai and Kamarajar Salai.

The project will also have 3 cable-stayed bridges at Nappier Bridge, over Koyambedu bridge and Chennai Metro Rail and over Maduravoyal Grade Separator.