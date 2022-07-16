After immolation bid, man probed in cheating case

CHENNAI: Velachery police are investigating a functionary of DMK in connection with an alleged cheating case, wherein a man was cheated of over Rs 7 lakh by the functionary, who promised to get him a government job.

Incidentally, the IT wing functionary, Satish, against whom police have received allegations, attempted to immolate himself outside the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, claiming he was cheated by a DMK councillor of Rs 18 lakh.

After the incident, the case was referred to the Velachery police. Preliminary investigations revealed that Satish himself had got more than Rs 7 lakh from another person, promising him a government job.

The man allegedly had paid Rs 7 lakh to Satish to get him a job with the city Corporation. However, Satish only managed to get him a contractual job after which Siva asked him to return the money. Police sources said that the ward councillor will also be probed.