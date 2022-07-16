150 unauthorised shops evicted from Koyambedu wholesale market

CHENNAI: As many as 150 unauthorised shops were evicted at Koyambedu wholesale market on Saturday. The shops were removed based on the complaint filed by the licensed traders and regular monitoring by the Koyambedu market committee. The official said that the encroachments and make shift shops were mushrooming despite action by the market commitee.

“With the street vendors occupying the space affecting traffic flow, the heavy vehicles are also forced to park in a haphazard manner. These unauthorized vendors purchase commodities from the wholesale traders, and divide the vegetables, fruits and flowers among them and sell the items separately, ” said a licensed vegetable wholesale trader.

Traders are worried that their sales have been badly impacted because of the street vendors. As customers purchase things outside for the same or higher rates. Earlier, the eviction drive was done every month, but with frequent complaints raised by the wholesale vendors. The committee is monitoring round the clock and clearing the street vendors every day.

“The street vendors occupy the entire space on the road and in front of the market. We are warning them for two days, as they are selling the vegetables for their livelihood. If they don’t vacate, more action will be taken, ” said S Shanthi, Chief Administration Officer, Market Management Committee.

She added that the perishable commodities seized from these evicted street vendors are given to homes and orphanages in the city.