Woman hit by Earthmover dies

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by an earthmover at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard on Thursday. The deceased was identified as R. Parvathy (45), a resident of 6th street in Meenambal Nagar, Korukkupet.

Police said Parvathy and her husband Ramesh are small-time scrap dealers collecting scrap iron and steel from the dumpyards to sell.

On Thursday evening, Parvathy was looking for scrap items at the dumpyard when she was hit by the earthmover. The machine was engaged in flattening the heap and the operator did not notice Parvathy and the woman was thrown away in the impact, police said.

Kodungaiyur police rushed to the scene on information and moved Parvathy to a hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead. Kodungaiyur police moved the body to Government Stanley hospital for autopsy. Police have arrested the operator Kathirvel (33) and are investigating.