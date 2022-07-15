City

Water supply to be affected in parts of the city

The water manager has requested the public to store sufficient quantities of water well in advance
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Water supply will be affected in Vepery, Egmore, Chetpet, Perambur and other areas as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has decided to take up shifting of existing water pipes.

CMWSSB has proposed to shift the existing transmission water mains at EVR Periyar Salai junction of Whannels Road to facilitate the Highways Department to construct a box culvert across the road to link the existing Storm Water Drain on either side of EVR Periyar Salai to avoid flooding during monsoon, a release stated.

Due to the work, piped water supply to Vepery, Periyamedu, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, George Town, Broadway, Pudupet, Triplicane, Perambur, Pulianthopu, Nammalwarpet, Purasaiwakkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, TP Chathiram and Villivakkam will be disrupted from 10 am on Saturday to 10 am on Monday.

The water manager has requested the public to store sufficient quantities of water well in advance and contact the concerned Engineer for the supply of water through mobile water tankers for urgent requirements.

