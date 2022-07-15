Traffic diversions on EVR Salai for Metro Water work

CHENNAI: City police have announced traffic diversions on EVR Salai from Gandhi Irwin Junction to Dr.Nair point junction from Friday night to Monday to facilitate metro water pipe laying work. The diversions will be in effect from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

According to a release, vehicles coming from Dasaprakash junction towards Central will be allowed without any diversion. Vehicles will not be allowed through EVR Salai from Gandhi Irwin junction to Dr. Nair point junction.

Vehicles coming from Central Light Point towards Dasaprakash junction will be diverted at Gandhi Irwin junction, Gandhi Irwin Bridge (Top) – Right turn – Gandhi Irwin Road – Udipi Point – Right turn – Dr Nair Bridge – EVR Salai to reach their destination.