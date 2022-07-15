City

Man and his mother-in-law run over by lorry

Police said the deceased, Amaiyappan (42) and Bethanachi (57), were travelling towards the city from Kancheepuram on a bike on Friday morning when their bike skidded and both fell on the road near Sriperumbudur Plaza.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man and his mother-in-law died in an accident at Sriperumbudur on Friday.

Police said the deceased, Amaiyappan and Bethanachi (57), were travelling towards the city from Kancheepuram on a bike on Friday morning when their bike skidded and both fell on the road near Sriperumbudur Plaza. Within a few seconds, a lorry ran over them and both died on the spot.

The Sriperumbudur police, who visited the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem at the

Sriperumbudur government hospital. Police have registered a case and arrested the lorry driver.

