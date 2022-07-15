Celebrating music and musicians of Chennai

CHENNAI: Mount Road Social is organising Social Select Saturday, a musical lineup featuring several well-known and independent artists from Chennai on July 16. Talking to DT Next about the event, Prithvi Vardarajan, programming head, Social (South), says, “We have always been a place that is always on the lookout for fresh talent.

“Social is all about giving a platform to artists and people in the city and connecting them to other people and giving them the exposure they deserve. Since not many spaces are available in the city for artists to explore and perform, this event is like an opportunity for several newbies who want to find their hold in the scene.”

The artists who will be performing are Santana, Siddarth Raheja, Nich, Loskies, Kabir, Gooth, Anohnymouss, Sarah Black, Mangas, SKA, RSHN, and Kishawn. “I feel it’s a good initiative by Social to curate a list of indie artists and give us the space to perform. Because clubs are always reluctant about giving a chance to new talent. I’m looking forward to having a good night and giving a good time,” says Anohnymouss.

“I have a couple of originals and covers that I’m really looking forward to performing. I’m focussing on enjoying the experience on the whole,’ says Sarah Black. Tickets available on Insider.