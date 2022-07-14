Two teens held for temple thefts

CHENNAI: Two boys aged 15 and 17 and four others were allegedly involved at least in two temple thefts reported in Otteri. Police have arrested the teenagers and another suspect in connection with the two incidents. They have also recovered a panchaloha idol of amman and two spears from a 15-year-old boy, who had allegedly carried out the theft at Sri Bhavani ellai Mariyamman temple in Jothi Nagar, Otteri on Wednesday night.

The minor along with three others had carried out the theft at the temple, police said after browsing the CCTV footage. The teen arrested on Thursday told police he along with a 17-year-old boy and another man carried out a theft in Sredevi Karumariamman temple on Konnur highway on the June 25 this year.