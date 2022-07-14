Scholarships to BTech girl students in Saint-Gobain; IITD inks MoU

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) in Kancheepuram district and Saint-Gobain India have signed an MoU to award merit scholarships to girl students pursuing the BTech programme at the institute. In line with Saint-Gobain India’s Gender Diversity Agenda, this MoU is an initiative under its industry-academia partnership to attract and retain more girl students into manufacturing from institutions of national importance. Through the scholarship, Saint-Gobain India has committed to donate Rs 2.29 crore and support the education of 40 girl students over a period of eight years. The scholarship will encourage aspiring girl students from underprivileged backgrounds to seek admission and pursue BTech in Computer Science, Electronics, and Mechanical engineering, among others.
