NGT orders CMWSSB, GCC to restore & revive Villivakkam-Konnur lake

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to carve out the required 3 acres of land for the construction of the ultra-filtration plant and handover the remaining 8.5 acres to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to restore the Villivakkam-Konnur lake within three months.

Applicant Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam filed the writ petition seeking restoration of the remaining 39 acres of Villivakkam- Konnur lake along the inlets and outlets and removing the debris dumped by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) into the lake.

Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, taking note of the facts, also directed CMWSSB to ensure the discharge of treated water from the tertiary treatment ultra-filtration plant to be of drinking water quality or at least of bathing standard before discharged it into the lake.

The bench also told CMWSSB to maintain the treatment plant in a proper condition without causing any air or water damage, if any were found, the bench ordered CMWSSB to hand over the 3 acres of land to GCC to enhance the lake capacity.

Subsequently, the Tribunal also directed GCC to ensure the present water storing capacity of the lake not to be reduced owing to eco amusement park activities in Villivakkam lake and further construction of the park should strictly be done outside the lake bunds, noted the bench.

Followed by this, the bench directed GCC in coordination with the Chennai collector and Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to remove the encroachment from 2.5 acres and add the land to the lake, thus widening the water body. Lastly, the bench observed that the applicant is free to approach the Tribunal in case of any encroachment or pollution caused to the lake.