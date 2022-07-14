Bengaluru man came in car to steal Chennai shops, nabbed

CHENNAI: Flower Bazaar police nabbed a burglar from Bengaluru involved in thefts reported in locked shops in the Parry’s corner area and recovered valuables worth Rs. 5 lakh including cash. The accused travelled from Bengaluru to Chennai in his car and boarded an autorickshaw to hit the target and returned to Karnataka in the car, police said.

N Anand (34) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly burgling two shops in Ratan Bazar on the night of July 1. On the night of July 1, he reached Chennai and went to Ratan Bazar. There he allegedly broke open the front door of one of the toy shops, went inside and stole Rs. 1.4 lakh. Then he went to a clothing shop adjacent to the toy shop and broke open the door and went inside. From this shop, he stole Rs.5 lakh in cash.

On July 2, when owners of the toy shop and clothing outlet came to open their premises, they found that the shops had been burgled and a police complaint was filed. Further investigations and CCTV camera inputs led to the arrest of Anand on Wednesday. The police recovered Rs 3.99 lakhs in cash, three mobile phones and a four-wheeler from the suspect. They said he is facing at least 10 cases in Bengaluru and five in Hosur.