8 held for stealing 2,000 books from women’s college in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as eight people were arrested for allegedly stealing 2,000 books, three electric motors, 50 ceiling fans and a projector from a women’s college on Broadway. Of the eight, two are those who bought the stolen articles. Based on a complaint from the college principal, Muthialpet police browsed the CCTV footage on the college premise and zeroed in on the suspects. Among the eight accused, two men, identified as Vinothkumar, 33 and Deepan, 34, both hailing from Broadway, are history-sheeters who have at least five cases in the local police station. Police recovered 20 fans, three motors, one projector and 2,000 books from the suspects. All the arrested suspects were remanded in judicial custody.