28-year-old PE teacher molests 3-yr-old girl near Padappai; held

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 28-year-old Physical Education (PE) teacher who misbehaved with a 3-year-old girl at a school near Padappai on Thursday. Police said the victim is an LKG student at the private school. On Wednesday evening, her mother noticed injuries on her private part while changing her diaper on return from the school. When enquired, the girl said a teacher who wears specs touched her private part. The parents took the girl to the Chromepet Government Hospital for treatment and informed the school management. Since there was no proper response from the school, the parents filed a complaint with Manimangalam police. The police, who registered a case, during inquiry found that PE teacher Tamilarasu of Vanjuvanchery misbehaved with the girl. He was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.