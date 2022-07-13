‘Untreated long COVID leads to complications’

CHENNAI: Doctors are witnessing an increased prevalence of long COVID-19 among patients. While individuals are unable to recognise the symptoms at an earlier stage, the overall management of the disease becomes critical at a later stage, say doctors.

There are symptoms that occur post COVID-19 recovery, until four weeks but can last upto months and years. There can be some common mild symptoms including low grade fever, fatigue, brain fog and body ache. However, these symptoms can be progressive and lead to further complications.

“We’re also witnessing COVID-related complications such as pneumonia, pneumo-thorax, myocarditis and others, which are complications in different organ systems. Long COVID complications can occur even in asymptomatic people. When you notice symptoms, it’s important to carry out diagnostic procedures such as chest X-ray, blood tests and other tests. Post COVID rehabilitation is crucial for a speedy recovery,” says Dr Spoorthi Arun, internal medicine consultant & MD-Promed Hospital.

Hospitals are witnessing more admissions of long COVID especially after the recent surge in cases. Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, director of Infectious Diseases, Gleneagles Global Health City, said that the instances of cardiac arrest, brain fog, mental distress and lung failure are on the rise mainly due to long COVID.

“Follow up of symptoms even after the RT-PCR tests negative is important. The lack of proper resta dn rehabilitation post COVID can also escalate the existing symptoms and lead to further complications and problems,” added Dr Subramanian.