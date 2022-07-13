Thieves break into milk retail outlets, get away with cash & gold

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who allegedly broke into two shops in Meenambakkam and Tirusulam on Wednesday and escaped with valuables from one of them.

Sasikumar (50) of Periyar Nagar in Tirusulam owns a milk shop in the locality. On Wednesday morning when Sasikumar went to his shop, he found the shutter was broken and Rs 3.6 lakh and a 1.5 sovereign gold chain kept at the cash counter were missing. Upon checking the CCTV footage, he found a masked man entering the shop at midnight and escape with the valuables. The Pallavaram police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruder with the help of CCTV.

In another incident in Meenambakkam, unidentified intruders also broke the shutter of a milk retailer but there was no cash or other valuables in the shop. The police suspect the same gang to be involved in both incidents.