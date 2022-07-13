Teen upcycles everyday items artistically

“This journey started with combining various forms of craft and creating an entirely different usable material or item. I started experimenting with any waste material that I thought could be reused into something useful and was also environment-friendly.

“I started by customising diaries, gift wrappers, mugs, t-shirts, and canvas shoes. Initially, it was difficult to cater to the different needs of the clients and their expectations. Some of them wanted themes like- space, good luck charms, florals, doodling, nature, and even brands and logos,” says Srishti.

She adds, “I turn discarded pieces of wood into planners, give new looks to worn-out tote bags, and enhance recycled paper with block printing. Upcycling is important, we can give a makeover to things and they’ll be of use again. What feels better than returning the utility and value of something that’s about to lose its value”

Srishti’s goal is to take those pitiful pairs of pants and turn them into something worth keeping. Having to balance school and her small business, she tries her best to ensure that she does not lose touch with art and upcycling.

“Upcycling through art is an integral part of my life and I intend to keep working on it and growing with it in the coming years. Think twice before throwing something out; a little creativity and enthusiasm can transform your things around. I believe all things that one does must contribute to oneself, the community, and the world. Caught in Colours is my way of giving back,” Srishti signs off.