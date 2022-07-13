Techie’s wife kills self, family suspects foul play

CHENNAI: Within three months of reconciling with her husband, a 27-year-old woman was found hanging in their residence in Aminjikarai on Monday.

The family of the woman have approached the police alleging foul play in her death.

The deceased, Priyadarshini, was a M.com graduate and was pursing a law degree at a private university in Maduravoyal.

Police said that she got married to R Kalaivendhan (30), a software engineer in March 2019.

The couple have a 2.5-year-old girl child. Investigations revealed that the couple used to quarrel often and were living separated for a year and half.

They reconciled in May this year and started living together at Kalaivendhan’s family residence in PP garden 2nd street.

The child, however, stayed with Priyadarshini’s parents in Ambattur. On Sunday, Priyadarshini left home around 11 am and returned in the evening. Since her return, the husband and wife had arguments, which even the neighbours heard, police said.

On Monday morning, Kalaivendhan knocked on the doors of his family members living next door and told them that his wife had locked herself in the room and is not opening the room. He told them that he slept in the hall after a quarrel the previous night, in the hope that things can be sorted out in the morning.

When the family members broke open the door, they found Priyadarshini hanging from the ceiling. She was moved to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Aminjikarai police have registered a case and are investigating. Since the woman died within five years of her marriage, police have also recommended for an inquiry by the RDO (Revenue divisional officer).