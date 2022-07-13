Suburban trains to run late till August 14

CHENNAI: Pattern of several express trains would be changed for 32 days due to engineering maintenance works between Villupuram and Panruti in Tiruchchirappalli Division from July 14 to August 14.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, changes would be from 10.50 am to 2.50 pm, and on Tuesdays and Saturdays, it would be from 2.50 pm to 6.50 pm.

Train no 06691 Villupuram-Mayiladuturai Unreserved Express Special scheduled to leave Villupuram at 2.25 pm, will instead leave at 2.45 pm (20 minutes late) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for the 32-day time period.

Train no 06877 Villupuram-Mayiladuturai Unreserved Express Special scheduled to leave Villupuram at 5.45 pm, will instead leave at 7 pm (75 minutes late) on Tuesdays and Saturdays between July 16 and August 13.

Train no 22676 Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Cholan Express scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli at 10.15 am will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for the 32-day time period.

Train no 16779 Tirupati-Rameswaram Express leaving Tirupati at 11.55 am, will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute only on Saturdays from July 16 to August 13.

Train no 17404 Tirupati-Mannargudi Pamani Express leaving Tirupati at 11.55 am, will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute only on Tuesdays from July 19 to August 9.

Train no 06692 Mayiladuturai-Villupuram Express Special leaving Mayiladuturai at 3.50 pm will be regulated for 40 minutes only on Tuesdays and Saturdays from July 16 to August 13, a press statement issued by the Southern Railway said.