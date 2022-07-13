Straightened Bravo taxiway (B-TWY) Chennai Airport Commissioned

CHENNAI: Capping off its continuous efforts to augment airside capacity, the straightened Bravo taxiway (B-TWY) at Chennai Airport will be commissioned and put to use on Thursday. The operationalization of straightened B -TWY will ensure safe and expeditious movement of aircraft resulting in a significant increase in the handling capacity during peak hours.

The Bravo Taxiway is the primary taxiway that runs parallel to the Primary Runway of Chennai Airport, which caters to 90% of the Domestic, International and Cargo movements. Earlier, the B- taxiway had a curve at the Guindy end which resulted in certain restrictions leading to aircraft holding, thereby consuming more time and fuel for departing flights taxing from terminal to primary runway for take-off.

The straightened portion of the Bravo taxiway will ease the situation and ensure faster movement of flights by avoiding delays while taxiing, precisely during peak hour traffic. With the commissioning of the B-Taxiway and the ongoing Rapid Exit Taxiway 1 and 2 works progressing briskly towards completion, the peak hour handling capacity of Chennai Airport is expected to increase to 45-50 movements per hour from the existing 36 movements per hour.