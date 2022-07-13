SRMIST offers computer skill training for CRPF staff

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) inaugurated a short-term training programme on computer skills for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The training was inaugurated by M Dhinakaran, DIG, CRPF. Also present were SRMIST’s Vice-Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan. Dean (CET) Dr TV Gopal welcomed the participants.

In his address, Dr Muthamizhchelvan said, “Training, skilling, upskilling and reskilling is very essential. It is always a pleasure to get ourselves upskilled whenever we get opportunities. SRMIST has opened up our resources to train CRPF personnel in the necessary fields.” In his inaugural address, Dhinakaran explained the CRPF foundation, its function throughout the decades and its effective action in several social situations. SRMIST’s Chairperson, School of Computing, Dr Revathi Venkataraman proposed the vote of thanks.