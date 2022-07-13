Review unauthorised buildings periodically, GCC told

CHENNAI: While censuring Chennai Corporation officials who failed to take action against an unauthorised building, Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman directed the civic body to conduct periodic review meetings to take action against such buildings.

B Vijayakumar, a resident, approached the Ombudsman complaining that the Chennai Corporation acted in favour of an unauthorised construction in Tondiarpet zone.

"A building in Tondiarpet was being constructed without planning permission. Even after several complaints to the zonal officer, the civic body only sent a notice without taking action as per the rules, " he said in his complaint. He also pointed out the civic body loses revenue due to the officials failing to collect planning permission charges.

On the other hand, a Chennai Corporation executive engineer who appeared before the Ombudsman, submitted that calls for approved plan notice and stop work notice have been sent to the building owner. Following the notices, the building owner had applied for the planning permission.

Hearing both sides, Ombudsman M Malik Feroz Khan observed that the civic officials failed to take action against the unauthorised buildings as per the rules.

"Zonal officers and deputy commissioners should conduct review meetings once in a month or once in a week. Action should be taken against the officials failing to act against unauthorised buildings, " he instructed.