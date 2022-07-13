Potholes put riders at risk on Chettiyar Agaram Road

CHENNAI: Roads with potholes are a common sight and a regular struggle for commuters in Chennai city. But residents of Noombal, Puliyambedu village and Chettiyar Agaram Road in Vanagaram are forced to cope with the shoddy road condition for almost a decade.

Speaking to DT Next, M Vasu, a resident of Chettiyar Agaram Road said, “The roads have been in poor condition for the past several years. There are so many potholes in just a 50-metre stretch that commuters end up getting a backache at the end of the ride.”

Vasu and other residents say the worst is faced during rainfall. “It becomes highly dangerous to ride through the roads after rains. All the potholes get filled up with water and barely can a commuter know the depth of the pothole. This could lead to fatal accidents,” said Uma Maheshwari, another resident. “We have somehow managed to complain about the ordeal to the area councillor, but no action has so far been promised.”

J Devibala, a resident of Noombal living in the area for four years said, “I travel from Noombal to Kotturpuram every day for work. And I should consider myself lucky that I have not met with an accident so far. Besides this Oil Mill Road, a parallel road that leads to Iyyappanthangal bus stand is in dreaded condition.”

Speaking about relaying roads without milling, J Tamilselvi, resident of Oil Mill Road said, “Recently, a small stretch was relayed. But the work was lethargic because they were relaying the road without milling beforehand. With frequent rainfall, the newly laid out road will barely stand for even a month.”

There was no response from officials despite multiple attempts.