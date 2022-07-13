Man tries to immolate outside CoP office

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed outside the City police commissioner’s office on Wednesday after a man, claiming to be a DMK IT-wing coordinator, tried to immolate claiming that he was cheated by a DMK councillor of Rs.18 lakh after promising him a job. However, police rescued the man, identified as Satish and attached to the DMK IT wing for ward 176.

Satish came near the entrance of the city police chief’s office and poured kerosene over his body when security personnel overpowered and handed him to Vepery police. During questioning, he informed police that he was frustrated as he gave the money to a DMK councillor who promised him to get a government job and was cheated. Satish further alleged that the councillor and his associates barged into his house on Tuesday and threatened him to vacate him after he filed a police complaint.