Man asphyxiated cleaning septic tank near Gummudipoondi

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was asphyxiated while trying to clean a septic tank at a private factory in SIPCOT near Gummidipoondi, near Chennai.

On Tuesday, the victim Hari along with Balaraman (32) and Govindan (46) from Gummidipoondi were hired to clear the blocks in the septic tank of the firm. Though the tank has not been used for several years, the toxic gases which had formed were inhaled by Hari who swooned after opening the lid. Co-workers rescued the victim and took him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

On information, the SIPCOT police secured Hari’s body and sent it to the Ponneri government hospital for autopsy. The victim is survived by a wife and three-year-old girl child.