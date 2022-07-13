Chennai cyber crime cops help retrieve Rs 8.8L lost to scamsters

CHENNAI: Chennai police helped retrieve Rs 8.8 lakh siphoned off by scamsters from the bank account of a 52-year-old woman. The scamsters conned the woman, B Romy of Mogappair, into downloading an app, after making her believe that her electricity bill was pending and they would smoother out the process online.

Within minutes of downloading the app- Team viewer (a remote access computer software), the scamsters took her passwords and siphoned off Rs 8.8 lakh from her bank accounts in instalments.

The woman filed a complaint with Nolambur police on June 26, after which the Anna Nagar cyber crime wing swung into action. On constant communication with the concerned bank, the cyber crime police retrieved the lost amount and it was credited to the woman’s bank account on Tuesday.

Chennai police have launched a hunt for the scamsters behind the fraud. On July 1, police issued a warning to public to not fall prey to SMS from unauthorised numbers claiming that electricity bill is due and threaten that power supply will be cut off. Police adviced not to click on links shared in such texts.