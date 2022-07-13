Chennai biker strives to make a difference through her passion

CHENNAI: When I was 12 years old, I was given Rs 5 every day as pocket money. I would save that money and take my neighbour’s bike for a spin. Since affording petrol was a luxury for the family, I would gas up his petrol for Rs 20 and return his bike. That’s how it all started,” says Soundari Sindy, biker, racer, and founder of Biker Babez, an all-women biking group in Chennai.

Talking to DT Next about how she ventured into motorsports, she says, “Motorsports in India, especially in Chennai, to date remains to be a very alien concept. I didn’t know that a sport designated just for bikes existed for a very long time. I started attending drag races and circuit races in the city just to see how it all works.”

After learning and understanding the intricacies of racing, Sindy decided to try it out herself. Starting with local races in the city, she went on to participate in two National Championships and one national-level drag race.