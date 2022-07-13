Around 1,500 homeless families to get houses in Chennai

CHENNAI: Around 1,500 families, who made pedestrian pavements as their home, will soon get a roof over heads as the Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has decided to construct family tenements inside Chennai.

On Wednesday, PK Sekar Babu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, inspected three places shortlisted for the construction of the tenements. He inspected available land on Walltax Road, Seven Wells and Prakasam Road.

Once constructed, the tenements will be given to homeless families living in St Xavier Street in Muthiayalpet and Narayana Sarang Garden Street in George Town.