Airport Customs Officials seize gold worth Rs 41.83 lakh

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 41.83 lakh at the Chennai airport and arrested a passenger on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence, Rajan Rajini, a passenger from Trichy who arrived in Chennai from Dubai was intercepted by the customs officers on suspicion of carrying gold.

During examination, three bundles containing gold in paste form were found concealed in his rectum which yielded a gold ingot weighing 936 grams valued at Rs 41.83 lakhs. The gold was seized and Rajan Rajini was arrested.