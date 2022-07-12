WRD to develop Puzhal Lake into tourism site

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to turn Puzhal Lake into a tourism site. Officials stated that the estimated cost of the project would be at least Rs 5 crore and the tourism department will be the funding agency. Approval for the project is awaited.

"The water body supplies drinking water to the city and this project will be implemented after taking safety concerns into account. The tourist department has inspected the Puzhal Lake after which submitted the proposal for the development of the water body," said a senior WRD official.

If the government approves the proposal, the WRD would set up peddling boats instead of diesel boats which won't spoil water in the reservoir. There will be more greenery added to attract visitors. Also, officials are in the process of setting up a butterfly park.

"Once the funds are sanctioned the work will be started immediately. Usually a lot of people in this locality visit this water body during morning and evening hours for leisure. After the lake is developed as a tourism site, it would attract the public across the city," said the official.

Meanwhile, an NGO has also volunteered for the maintenance of the Puzhal Lake as WRD doesn't have sufficient workers to nurture the vegetation. The organization will also be part of the development project.

Currently, the Puzhal lake has 2.9 TMC of water storage which is almost full capacity. Around 150 cusecs of water have been supplied to metro water.