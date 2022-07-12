Waiting for state nod on site for Chennai’s 2nd airport: VK Singh

VELLORE: The civil aviation ministry’s plan to increase the number of airports in India by 80 new airports in addition to the existing 140 airports in three years, was going according to plan, Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation VK Singh, on Monday.

The Union Minister who was in Vellore to review highways related works and to interact with party cadre said that the project was based on a capex oriented budget and hence was on schedule.

Referring to Chennai airport he said the new terminal was taking shape and was expected to become operational soon. Asked about the proposed greenfield airport for Chennai, he said the initial 4 sites were whittled down to 2 and now the Ministry was waiting for the state government to decide on where they wanted the proposed airport to come up, he said.

On Vellore airport, he said it was for the state government to inform the Civil Aviation Ministry as they were proceeding according to the TN government’s requirements. “We do not interfere unless there is a dire necessity,” he said.

On the demand to name Madurai airport after Muthuramalinga Devar, he said it was for the state to decide on what name it wanted for the airport, pass a resolution in the Assembly and forward it to the Centre where it would be scrutinized by the Cabinet and a decision taken.

Efforts were on to do away with toll plazas across the country and collect toll either through GPS or ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) which will ensure that a vehicle owner is charged only for the mileage he has driven. This is expected to become operational in two years, he said.

On Indian Defence exports hitting Rs 13,000 crore he said it was good adding that TN had an important place due to the many MSMEs here which could contribute to it. The Coimbatore Defence Corridor would become very important in the coming years, he added.