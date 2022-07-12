School watchman arrested for molesting five-year-old

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested the watchman of a private school who allegedly misbehaved with a class-1 girl in Perumbakkam on Monday. The 5-year-old victim from Perumbakkam studies at a private school in Perumbakkam.

Police said the child did not go to school from June 29 since she was not feeling well. On Monday, the parents were getting her ready for school when she started to cry saying that she would not go to school and requested the parents to get her admission in some other school. During inquiry, the girl told her parents that a 38-year-old man, working as a watchman at the school, used to hug and misbehave with her often. Soon the parents went and enquired with the school authorities.

As there was no proper response, a complaint was filed at the Perumbakkam police station. The police have registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the guard.