Rs 1.27 cr unaccounted cash seized from duo on Anna Salai

They were carrying two huge bags and when police questioned them about the contents of the bag, they gave evasive replies after which they were detained.
CHENNAI: Triplicane police on Tuesday seized Rs 1.27 crore unaccounted cash from two men who were caught during a vehicle check. According to an official release, a police team intercepted the two men on a bike near the junction of Anna Salai and Swami Sivanananda Salai. They were carrying two huge bags and when police questioned them about the contents of the bag, they gave evasive replies after which they were detained. On checking the bags, police found Rs 1.27 crore cash in the bags, for which there were no documents. The men carrying the cash were identified as R Muthiah (43) and R Raja (41) of Royapettah, who run a brass items store in Sowcarpet. The seized money was handed over to the Income-tax department.

