Yoga for inner well-being of prisoners in Puzhal

CHENNAI: To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the Satsang Foundation successfully conducted a yoga training session at the Central Prison, Puzhal, for prisoners – both men and women.

Founded by Sri M, a spiritual guide and a social reformer who initiated Manav Seva – Beyond barriers in prisons across the nation, it trains prisoners in yoga through a training module with specially designed asanas.

Sri M’s message to the prisoners: “Think of your prison cells as your ashram and devote some time for your inner well-being by practising meditation for at least 15 minutes daily.”

The inaugural programme was launched at the Central Prison, Puzhal, for men in June, followed by a general yoga training for women from July 4-8. The training was given by the certified yoga teachers from Bharath Yoga Vidhya Kendra and volunteers from Satsang Foundation.

Prison Superintendent Rajalakshmi encouraged inmates to practice what they learnt in these session, as she could see “positive changes in their attitudes”.