Subway near Perambur Loco Works cries for maintenance

CHENNAI: Public was miffed at the pathetic state of Perambur Loco Works Railway pedestrian subway. Due to poor infrastructure facilities and lack of security inside the subway, pedestrians were forced to cross the railway tracks. There are several issues spotted inside and near the subway, people urged the authorities to take action immediately to make the subway usable.

The subway was inaugurated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the northeast monsoon last year, the subway was inundated. Concerning the flooding inside the subway, the residents have lodged complaints to the civic authorities.

“Several accidents occur while the pedestrians cross the railway tracks. Even after the subway is constructed, after spending so much money, they should ensure it is maintained in a good state and encourage the public to use it to prevent them from crossing the tracks,” said Raghukumar C, a resident of Perambur.

He added that still people walk across the railway tracks as the compound wall has fallen and not been repaired yet.

There were 10 bollards installed in front of the subway and now they are missing as someone has stolen them. Only two lights are functioning inside which is not safe for the people to pass through that way even during the day.

“Garbage was also dumped near and inside the subway which remains uncleaned for days on. Only after repeated requests, the sanitary workers clean the accumulated waste. The entire subway looks messy filled with garbage and walls broken,” said R Srinivasan, an auto driver at Perambur.

A senior Zonal Corporation official did not respond to the calls made by DT Next.